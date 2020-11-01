Items set alight in series of deliberate fires in north-east town centre

A number of items were set alight in a series of deliberate fires in a north-east town centre.

Police are appealing for information following the spate of incidents in Peterhead in the early hours of Saturday.

Items were set alight on Prince Street, Erroll Street and Drummers Corner as a result of “reckless” behaviour.

Fire crews attended to extinguish the flames, although nobody was injured in the incidents.

The fires are all being treated a wilful and inquiries are ongoing.

Detective Constable Debbie Mitchell of north-east divison CID said: “Deliberately starting fires is reckless and can have extremely serious consequences.

“We are investigating these incidents and would urge anyone who may have information to get in touch.

“This includes anyone who may have dashcam footage or private CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who can help our inquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0560 of 31 October, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”