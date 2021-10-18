‘It would be a betrayal’: Shots fired as Kinloss Barracks faces latest closure threat

Shots have been fired in the latest attempt to save the Kinloss Barracks military base from closure.

The station’s future has again been thrown into doubt following a suggestion it could be shut as part of a UK Government spending review.

When the base was last threatened with closure in 2016 it was estimated it contributed nearly £30million to the local economy.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter has warned any reduction in military numbers at Kinloss would be an “economic shock” to the area.

‘Promises were made to our community’

Closure threats have loomed over the Moray base since it was operated by the RAF.

Army troops from 39 Engineer Regiment were redeployed to Kinloss when the air force moved out in 2012.

The move, despite the vastly reduced numbers, was seen at the time as a compromise to support the area’s economy from a devastating blow.

Now, Moray MSP Richard Lochhead has called for “urgent assurances” from the Ministry of Defence that the base will not be axed again.

He said: “Previous Conservative governments made promises to our community that army personnel would be based at Kinloss after the Nimrods were scrapped.

“It would be a betrayal if Kinloss Barracks were set to close as part of another round of defence cuts.

“Moray has longstanding and strong links with our bases and those who serve are an important part of our local community – you can see the strength of that relationship over the years by the number of military families who have settled in Moray.”

What is the latest threat to Kinloss Barracks?

The future of the Army barracks at Kinloss and nearby Fort George have been thrown into doubt as part of a UK Government spending review.

The military is facing cuts to its numbers as part of the MoD’s plans to modernise the armed forces.

The Sunday Times has reported the Army wants to bring forward the closing date for Fort George, near Inverness, which is currently scheduled for 2032.

Meanwhile, the Royal Engineers at Kinloss are thought to be relocated to England.

When asked on the future of Fort George and Kinloss Barracks, an Army spokesman said the decision on structural reform was still “to be finalised”.

A recommendation is expected to be made to government ministers in the autumn with a final decision by the end of the year.

Closure would be ‘economic shock’ to Moray

There are currently about 800 troops stationed at Kinloss Barracks with 39 Engineer Regiment.

However, a network of civilian personnel also support the operations with firms also involved in supplying the base.

Meanwhile, personnel will also spend money in the area with many also brining spouses and families to the north-east, who support other industries.

Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter described the prospect of a closure at Kinloss Barracks as “deeply concerning.

He said: “Any major reduction in military numbers or the closure of Kinloss Barracks would be both an economic shock and a shock to the local area, where we very much view the base and those working there as an integral part of the community.

“The past 18 months tackling the pandemic has also demonstrated very clearly the importance of our military personnel in civil contingency and if these reports are true then it feels far more like closing up rather than levelling up.”

Forres councillor Aaron McLean said: “A reduction of the military footprint in Moray would make the economic recovery in the region substantially harder with the huge pressure that is already on it at this time.”