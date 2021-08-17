Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘It was a huge shift’: 34-hour touch rugby match raises nearly £9,000 for Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation

By David Mackay
17/08/2021, 9:49 am Updated: 17/08/2021, 9:52 am
A total of 28 players took part in the 34-hour match. Photo: RAF Lossiemouth
Military personnel in Moray have raised nearly £9,000 to brighten the lives of children facing cancer through a marathon sports contest.

Players from RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks completed a gruelling 34-hour touch rugby match to support Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation.

Teams made up of a total of 28 players did battle on the field for more than a day to support the cause.

The charity was adopted by the RAF Lossiemouth Owls rugby team following the death of their member Gary Banford from cancer in July.

‘Huge shift’ to support Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation

Players from RAF Lossiemouth and Kinloss Barracks interchanged through the 34 hours to set a new unofficial world record for the longest game of touch rugby – beating the previous best by nearly 30 minutes.

Supporters cheered the teams on through the night from the sidelines.

Some players also played on through the pain barrier in order to complete the marathon challenge.

A RAF Lossiemoth Owls Instagram post read: “A lot of very broken bodies, but a huge shift from everyone.

“Immensely proud of the 28 players who kept going and going, some of which who picked up injuries very early on, but played on through.

“A huge thank you to all the people who helped us out as well.

“From physio work, signing people on, food runs, and just cheering us on at 3am, it couldn’t have happened without you.”

Donations to support the challenge have now reached more than £8,700.

What is Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation?

Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation was established by Elgin 15-year-old Abbie Main before her death from cancer on Christmas Day 2017.

The youngster wanted to establish a cause to support families facing the same battle with money for “hospitals and stuff”.

The charity recently passed the milestone of providing support to its 600th family, which included 25 “sparkle bags” being dropped off at the children’s hospital in Glasgow including a £100 voucher as well as sweet treats.

Before his death, Mr Banford himself raised more than £22,000 for Abbie’s Sparkle Foundation through a series of fitness challenges.

Donations can be made to support the RAF Lossiemouth Owls challenge here