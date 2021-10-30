‘It needs a bit of magic’: City residents react to Aberdeen market plans

Residents say the revamped Aberdeen market could bring some “magic” back to the city centre, as young and old alike praised the plans.

The latest artists’ impressions of the development on the site of BHS and the existing building on Market Street were published by Aberdeen City Council on Thursday.

Council officials have submitted a formal planning application for the development, providing the first definitive view of what it could look like if it goes ahead.

Now the Aberdeen public have had their say on the £75 million proposals.

Aberdeen market will bring ‘magic’ to city

Donna Dyball, from Cove, said she was impressed by the plans and said it could bring “a bit of magic” back to the city centre.

“The city needs life breathed back into it. If that happens I think it will encourage people to come back into the city,” the former nurse said.

“It needs a bit of magic. Hopefully if a bit of effort goes into this it will bring a bit of the city’s spirit back.”

17-year-old Callum Methven, from Sheddocksley, said he hoped the new market would bring “something different” to the city centre.

“It would be good to have a building that’s a bit different from all the rest,” he said.

“I think it’s something which would definitely help the city.”

His friend Ritchie Donoghue, 17, said he was “excited” by the new plans.

“Anything new and different like this will be really good,” he added.

Maureen Malone from Seaton said the market plans would be good for young people in the city.

“It’s really exciting,” the 78-year-old said.

“Something like this will be great for young people and young families.

“The city is for the young and there should be things like this happening for them.”

Market ‘can shape city’s future’

Confidential documents seen by Aberdeen Journals priced the construction at around £46.5m.

But the whole scheme is estimated to cost just short of £75m, including the purchase of the two existing buildings and a number of other surrounding properties.

While deals for BHS and the indoor market have already gone through, Town House officials are still understood to be working on buying up flats above.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the UK Government would provide £20m towards the project in the budget earlier this week.

Halliday Fraser Munro, hired by the council to get the plans approved, describe the proposed development a flexible market and leisure space with a “destination food and drink offering”.

Council finance convener Ryan Houghton said: “The new market has the potential to reshape the future of the city centre.

“The £20m award from the UK Government shows that others see the potential this investment can have to unlocking the city centres future as part of the £150m commitment to the regeneration of the city centre.”