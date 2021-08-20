‘It looks amazing’: North-east residents react to plans for new Aberdeen stadium

North-east residents have been reacting to the options being considered to keep the new Aberdeen FC stadium close to its current home.

On Thursday, new documents and images were released which show the local authority’s potential plans to regenerate the beach area.

As part of these proposals, a new state-of-the-art stadium could be built for the Dons on the Beach Esplanade – about a mile from Pittodrie.

Despite planning permission already being approved for a new stadium at Kingsford, the Evening Express exclusively revealed in January that council bosses had launched a bid for the new stadium to be part of a city centre masterplan.

Aberdeen City Council views the football team as a crucial component of the city and local economy and hopes that improving facilities will encourage more people to visit.

Mixed reactions from locals

Since the news broke, north-east residents have been sharing their opinions on the potential new stadium site via social media.

The views of locals have been mixed with several saying the plans look “fantastic” and “great”, while others are growing tired of the plans not yet coming to fruition.

Jim Campbell believes it is important to keep the team’s home at “the heart” of Aberdeen.

He wrote: “Keep the Dons in the city. Bring in people and you bring in business. Of course there are negatives – but the Dons belong at the heart of our city.

“You do not need your car at the ground. Plenty parking in other parts of the city where a wee walk will do us all good.”

IvanChristina Petkov shared: “It looks amazing. If it gets the go ahead it would be the best stadium location in Scotland.”

Others felt all of the proposed beach improvements would benefit the city with the new stadium being a bonus.

David Officer commented that the site plans looked “quite exciting”, as well as the improvements to the leisure centre, but did question the money that would be needed to make it happen.

‘Horrendous’ traffic

However, several people highlighted that the plans fail to address accessibility and traffic issues in the area which would only escalate on game days.

Although he thought the stadium looked “exciting”, Robert Adie worries about how “chaotic” the area will become when the Dons are playing at home.

He added: “Get the stadium at Kingswells open ASAP. No more money should be spent on where to build the next stadium.”

Allan J Paxton wrote: “This doesn’t resolve the issue of the roads around the area not being suitable for the traffic flow. It’s just going to contribute to the already nightmarish parking and bottle necks on game day.”

Another commenter, Dawn Presslie-Bell said: “What’s wrong with these planners? They should stick to Kingsford. They’ve had meetings upon meetings about it, the training area is there and the AWPR to take the traffic away from the city centre.”

Meanwhile, others suggested their own ideas for a more suitable location for the stadium.

David Craib commented: “In my opinion, the land where the demolished AECC was would be a more suitable place to build the stadium than building it at the beach.

“One reason for this is that the traffic and parked cars at the beach would be horrendous.”

This idea was echoed by Ian Spence who sites the old AECC site’s proximity to the bypass as another pro.

Climate change concerns

Some are worried that the massive footfall on game days – up to 20,000 fans – would force others away from the beach, especially those with young children.

A couple of people also expressed concerns around the effects of global warming and climate change, hoping they will be considered by the committee.

Chris Fowler highlighted that the new options do not “match up” with the council’s low emission zones plan considering how many fans would need to travel to the stadium on game days.

He added: “Why not still build the stadium at Kingsford and invest in the renewable energy hub at the beach with improved facilities, as was the original proposed plans?”