Show Links
News / Local

The journey comes to an end: Scotland’s Euro 2020 hopes dashed with 3-1 score to Croatia

By Denny Andonova and Donna MacAllister
22/06/2021, 7:48 pm Updated: 22/06/2021, 10:03 pm
© Supplied by Kenny ElrickFans are gearing up for the match.
Fans are gearing up for the match.

Scotland’s dreams of making it through to the final 16 have been dashed.

The third goal to Croatia was a killer-blow.

Is this it for Scotland’s national team? A fan at Aberdeen Foundry after the third goal to Croatia. Pictures by Kenny Elrick.George McQueen, 26, was watching the game on the big screen at Aberdeen Foundry.

He says: “First half of the game I thought the team did really well and then Croatia took over.

“But then that one goal we scored changed everything for us – it gave us hope.

“We have to remember that Croatia are a fantastic team and it’s a big win for us to even have that one score against a team of such caliber.”

Aberdeen Foundry manager Kieran Joseph says: “The atmosphere was amazing in the first half for sure – everybody was optimistic and that goes really lifted people’s spirits.

“It’s a shame that we lost the game, but people have been so supportive of Scotland throughout the tournament and I think that kind of excitement and joy was exactly what everybody needed after the horrible year we’ve had.”

A downhearted fan at Aberdeen Foundry. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

 

A superb 20-yard strike puts Croatia 2-1 up. That could be it for Scotland.

The atmosphere at Aberdeen Foundry whereScotland fans are watching has lost its zing.

People stare at the screen, everyone is holding their breath in the hope that Scotland can turn the odds in its favour again.

Lewis McLeod, 24, is watching the game with his friend Jordan Walker, 25.

They are “100% certain” the national team will pull through.

Lewis says: “After Croatia scored the first goal, I was heartbroken, but that goal for Scotland was a moment of happiness that can’t be described with words.

“I could barely stay on my seat, I genuinely felt like I was flying – what a brilliant goal that was.”

Just a short while ago, fans across the country erupted into cheers when their team scored just before half-time, putting them back in the game against Croatia.

With the score 1-1, the already “buzzing” atmosphere at The Foundry is Aberdeen was building.

 

 

 

Callum McGregor celebrates after scoring. Picture by SNS.

Victory for the Scots will be enough to see them qualify for the knock-out stages of a major tournament for the first time.

The same prize is also at stake for Croatia, who only have one point from their first two group games.

 

Scotland fans celebrate in Foundry Aberdeen as Scotland go 1-1 against Croatia. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Scotland fans in Aberdeen ahead of Croatia game. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Fans hopeful of crushing performance

Ahead of the match, fans were confident their side could win.

Ian Smith, 24, is part of the generation of fans who has never had the chance to watch Scotland play in the Euros.

He said: “We are hopeful we will come through, secure a win and go to the next stage.

“The most important thing in a tournament is the win regardless of the performance during the game.

“There is a lot of pressure on the team tonight, but I’m positive we will crush Croatia with 1-0 or 2-1 for Scotland.”

‘Time to be warriors’

Friend Cameron Christie added: “With Scotland you always have to remain positive, but there is that lingering fear of how the game will turn out.

“We are used to glorious failure, but I really think that this time we will make it through.

“It’s time to be warriors, time to be heroes – we can win this.”

Fellow fan Paul Corrigan is just back from watching Scotland take on England at Wembley and said he was “ecstatic” about their performance.

People are celebrating already in Aberdeen.

‘Best day of my life’

The 20-year-old had the chance o be at the stadium and sing for his national team.

He said: “London was fantastic – best day of my life – but we are relly excited for tonight’s game as there is a lot at stake.”

His friend Craig Hume added: “It will definitely be a very tough game, but I’d say we can come through with a result of 2-0 for us.

“The passion the team has shown is remarkable – every single member was fighting to get a win for the country.

“We can only be proud to have such a team and support them once again tonight for the win.”

 

 