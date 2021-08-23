‘It has been a lifesaver’: Scottish stroke survivor praises new Aberdeenshire online group

A Scottish stroke survivor has hailed a new Aberdeenshire pilot exercise group as a “lifesaver”.

The Deeside Stroke Exercise group has been operating through Zoom since lockdown began in 2020.

They would normally meet twice a week for exercise but when the pandemic hit the meetings were put on hold.

However, the group’s physiotherapist Anna Bichard decided to move the sessions online due to a desire from members for them to continue.

Last year the group received a community spirit award for helping vulnerable people in towns and villages across Aberdeenshire throughout the pandemic.

People throughout Scotland now have the opportunity to join the online stroke exercise group as part of a six week pilot.

It is hoped this will determine the effectiveness of supporting people affected by stroke.

‘It makes you realise you’re not alone’

Moya Paton from Renfrewshire had her stroke in June 2018 and her occupational therapy came to a standstill when lockdown began leaving her feeling “lost”.

When she heard about the Deeside group she signed up hoping to see if the therapy would help with her recovery.

The 61-year-old believes it has been a tremendous success and described the group sessions as a “lifesaver”.

She said: “So I looked for help elsewhere and found the Stroke Association’s exercise group which I joined. It has been a lifesaver.

“Anna, my physiotherapist, taught me exercises that have really improved my movement and my confidence.

“A very important aspect of the group, has been the peer support. Being around people who have gone through a similar life changing event is reassuring and makes you realise you are not alone.”

Scottish stroke survivors

There are over 128,000 people living with the effects of stroke in Scotland. Many deal with mobility problems, leaving some unable to carry out activities of daily living.

The charity is planning to invest more of its time and funds into providing adaptable, community based peer support projects and events.

They aim to ensure all stroke survivors are given the opportunity to learn, meet new people, try something new and ultimately work towards rebuilding their lives after stroke.

Gaby Beattie, engagement officer for the Stroke Association, believes a great aspect of the exercise group is that anyone in Scotland can take part.

She said: “This is important given so many remote and rural communities miss out on physical meet ups of stroke support groups. We remain committed to equality of opportunity and believe everyone should get the support they need no matter where they live.

“Another important element of the group is the range of stroke experiences people bring and the benefit that has in coming together. Participants have found it helpful to talk about their own experience, listen to other peoples’ experiences and get some hints and tips to help in their recovery.”

The engagement officer explained that people have found the exercises have helped with strengthening their muscles and improving balance.

There has been other benefits including imporvements in mood, resilience and confidence in service users.

She added: “It is astounding to see the difference these classes have made.”