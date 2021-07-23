‘It felt like 20,000’: Dons chief hails Red Army after fans return to Pittodrie

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said it “felt like there were 20,000” inside Pittodrie for the Dons’ first game in front of a crowd since last September.

The club was given permission by Aberdeen City Council to host 5,665 supporters for the Europa Conference League first-leg against Swedish side BK Hacken.

It was the first time fans had been allowed to watch a game in person since 300 were permitted to attend a Premiership match against Kilmarnock, a designated test event, 10 months ago.

The Dons marked the occasion in style with a 5-1 win, making them clear favourites to progress to the next round of the competition.

Fans ‘a credit to club’

Prior to attending, supporters had to take a negative lateral flow test, while face coverings and social distancing were mandatory as part of the local authority’s conditions for granting the licence.

Dons supremo Mr Cormack said those in attendance were a “credit to the club” and revealed the board are now preparing a similar application for the first home league game against Dundee United.

“It was unbelievable being at the game,” he said.

“Seeing supporters back at Pittodrie was emotional after so long and the atmosphere was electric – it felt like there was 20,000 in the stadium!

“I would like to thank the fans for their support and for complying with all the measures we had to put in place. They were a credit to the club and the players really thrived off the atmosphere.

“Following last night’s match, we have had a debrief with the local authority and are now preparing an application for the Dundee United game.”

Council monitors safety measures

Council officials were at Pittodrie to make sure the regulations were followed.

They will present their findings to the authority’s licensing sub-committee when it meets to discuss the Dons’ next application, which could include asking for a larger number of fans to be allowed to attend.

A date for the meeting has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesman said: “With regard to additional numbers, the club has not yet submitted an exemption request for the next match, and therefore we do not know what numbers they would request.

“In conversations with the club, they indicated that the required one-metre distancing may limit numbers to the current 5,665. As previously, the licensing sub-committee would be responsible for approving a request from Aberdeen Football Club.”