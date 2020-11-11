‘It feels good to be finished’: Kate runs 12 marathons in 12 months in aid of Aberdeen neonatal unit

A north-east woman has completed a mammoth charity challenge which saw her run 12 marathons in 12 months.

Kate Robertson started the fundraiser for the Aberdeen neonatal unit last December.

She had hoped to complete the challenge at the New York Marathon but the coronavirus crisis meant that was not possible.

Instead, Kate completed her final run of the challenge from Aberdeen University to her hometown of Stonehaven on Sunday dressed as the Statue of Liberty.

She said: “It feels good to be finished and I’m glad I don’t have to try and work out how I’m going to run marathons around a pandemic anymore.

“At the same time, I feel like I don’t know what to do next.

“I set out to raise money for the neonatal unit because my daughter was in there, but also because a lot of my friend’s children have been in.

“I’d always run marathons and I like to challenge myself which is why I thought I would try and do 12 in a year rather than one or two.”

Kate’s 12 marathons have taken on some creative forms as a result of the Covid-19 restrictions and her friend and colleague Tracey Innes, head of Aberdeen University’s careers and employability service, was drafted in as last-minute support – running in nine of the 12 races.

Kate said her final marathon on Sunday was a “special” occasion.

She added: “Sunday was particularly special because I wasn’t sure if I was actually going to make it to the end, what with having to keep changing things.

“It’s been good because I’ve been able to plan a marathon in my local area and people could come out and support us.

“Pretty much everywhere we went there were people out supporting while socially distanced, even people we didn’t know who stopped and asked what we were doing.

“The donations are still coming in but at the moment we’ve raised £5,736.

“Initially I thought it would be nice to raise £3,000 so it’s exceeded my expectations.”

Emily Findlay, community fundraising manager for The ARCHIE Foundation, said: “It has been an absolute joy to follow Kate’s challenge over the past 12 months. Her determination and positivity is so inspiring, especially during this pandemic.

“We are so incredibly grateful for her support and for the amazing amount of money she has raised for Friends of the Neonatal Unit.

“The money raised will make a huge difference for babies born too soon or too sick in the Neonatal Unit. She does however now need a very well-earned break from running.”