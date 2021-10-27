Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It could have been tragic’: Four police officers rewarded for bravery in response to Lossiemouth fire

By David Mackay
27/10/2021, 4:12 pm Updated: 27/10/2021, 4:21 pm
Pictured: Supt Kate Stephen, Constable Paul Thompson, Sergeant Sean Jones, Constable Selina Banford, Constable Lisa MacIntyre and Chief Supt George MacDonald.

Four north-east police officers have been honoured for their bravery in helping to save lives during a Lossiemouth fire.

All the officers were on duty during the evening of December 12 in 2019 when they saw smoke within a block of flats on Bark Place.

Now Sergeant Sean Jones and PCs Selina Banford, Lisa MacIntyre and Paul Thompson have been rewarded for their swift action to get those inside to safety.

Swift action prevented ‘tragic circumstances’

All four officers joined the effort to safeguard the lives of those inside the flats.

Sgt Jones and Constable Banford entered the burning property to search for people inside – discovering a man who needed help.

They helped him outside the building to ambulance staff, who treated him for minor injuries.

Meanwhile, PCs MacIntyre and Thompson ensured other residents within the block were safely evacuated.

Sgt Jones and PC Banford have now been presented with bravery medals from The Society for Protection of Life From Fire.

And PCs MacIntyre and Thompson have been awarded certificates to recognise their efforts.

All four have been praised by senior police officers for their bravery in response to the Lossiemouth fire.

Chief Inspector Norman Stevenson, area commander for Elgin, said: “While it is our duty as police officers to protect the public, Sgt Jones and constables Banford, MacIntyre and Thompson went above and beyond to ensure lives were not lost as a result of this fire.

Chief Inspector Norman Stevenson. Photo: DCT Media

“Putting their own lives at risk, each officer played a vital role in getting members of the public out of harm’s way.

“I am in no doubt that, had it not been for their timely intervention, we would have been dealing with a more tragic set of circumstances.

“All four officers are a credit to themselves and Police Scotland.”