‘It could have been much worse’ – Aberdeen man tells of relief after falling tree narrowly misses home

A tree has fallen and narrowly missed a home in Aberdeen tonight.

The incident happened on Auchinyell Road in Garthdee.

The large tree, which was outside the property, fell towards the house.

Pictures from the scene show how the branches narrowly missed the property.

Greg Paluch, who lives in the house, said his outdoor camera picked up footage of the tree falling.

He said: “I saw it fall down on my fence when I was at work. I’m just happy my car wasn’t here.

“It could have been much worse considering the height of the tree.”

In Aberdeenshire, council workers have been called to a number of similar incidents, with roads blocked by fallen trees

It comes as Storm Brendan batters the region, with more than 1,000 properties across the north-east without power this evening.

Flood warnings are also in place for coastal areas, with flood barriers installed at some homes in Stonehave, and standbags made available for residents.