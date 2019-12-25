It all adds up as Aberdeen charity nets £1,000

An Aberdeen children’s charity has received a cash boost to help it build a brand new specialist support centre.

Accountancy firm Hall Morrice, which has offices in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh, has donated £1,000 to Charlie House, which supports children and young people across the north-east with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions and their families.

It is running a campaign to raise £8 million, which will go towards the building and maintenance of a specialist support centre, which is hoped to sit within four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

Hall Morrice decided to make the donation rather than giving Christmas gifts to clients this year.

Mike Innes, Hall Morrice’s business development director, said: “We wanted to make a meaningful impact in the north-east, so we’re supporting these deserving charities.

“Each makes a real difference to people’s lives in the region where our staff and clients live and work.

“By donating to them, we’re able to help them continue their sterling work, and work towards their goals.

“It’s a sustainable and community-focused way of making a difference through our Christmas giving.”

So far, £2.4m has already been made through money gathered from trusts, organisations and kind donations from members of the public.

Nicky MacBeath, digital marketing and communications officer for Charlie House, said: “Every donation takes us a step closer to our dream, and we’re absolutely delighted to have received this support from Hall Morrice.

“Having a hospice in Aberdeen will make such a difference for families.

“We’ve identified 1,600 families in the north-east who could potentially benefit from this facility, so its impact will be massive.”

The firm also donated money towards two other companies, Mental Health Aberdeen and the Aberdeen FC Community Trust.

Mental Health Aberdeen will use its donation to provide additional counselling sessions to support mental wellbeing, whereas Aberdeen FC Community Trust will use its cash to deliver outreach programmes at its new Cormack Park when it moves next year.

Visit bit.ly/2ROBktF or call 01224 313333.