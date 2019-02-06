Is your blood group B-? There’s a shortage right now and the Scottish Blood Transfusion service needs your donation

The Scottish Blood Transfusion Service has issued an appeal for people with blood group B- to come forward and donate.

Stocks of the blood type are down to just two days – ideally the service aims to maintain at least six days’ supply.

B- is the second rarest blood group in Scotland, with just 2% of the population having this type.

Supplies of A+ are also down to four days.

Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to contact 0345 90 90 999 to make an appointment at the Aberdeen Donor Centre.