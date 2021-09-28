Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Is this your locket? Aberdeen man hopeful he can reunite owner with missing locket

By Lauren Taylor
28/09/2021, 5:43 pm
Kyle Forbes is trying to find the owner of this locket.

An Aberdeen man has launched a social media appeal to reunite the owner with their missing locket – after trying to find them for eight years.

Kyle Forbes found the locket when he moved into a flat on Nelson Court in Aberdeen eight years ago.

He said it was in a drawer but the letting agents didn’t know who it might belong to.

The 33-year-old has posted about the necklace on social media in the past, however, no one has claimed it.

Mr Forbes has kept a hold of the heart-shaped locket ever since – even taking it when he moved to a different flat in the hope he might one day reunite it with the owner.

He told us: “It was very strange, I thought ‘Why would anyone forget this?’

“It looks like it’s a faux-gold heart-shaped locket on a chain with two, what seems like, passport photos inserted inside.

“If they’ve bothered themselves to put photos in it, I thought they would maybe want it back.”

Now, Mr Forbes has posted about it on the Aberdeen Helping Hands group in an attempt to reach more people.

He said that he has had a lot more responses this time with more people sharing his post and getting in touch.

“For me, it would be nice to have closure on the whole thing,” he said. “I’ve had it for too long now, I don’t know why, but I’ve had it for so long it’s like a trophy at this point.

“I want someone else to have it again.”