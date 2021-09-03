Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Is Elgin a long-established city or a large town? We try to clear up the confusion

By David Mackay
03/09/2021, 2:11 pm Updated: 03/09/2021, 2:52 pm
Road signs entering Elgin describe it as a "historic cathedral city. Photo: DCT Media
Road signs entering Elgin describe it as a "historic cathedral city. Photo: DCT Media

The status of Elgin as a city or town has been as colourful and chequered through the centuries as Dandy Lion’s clothing.

Officially, Moray’s largest settlement and administrative centre is recognised as a town by the Scottish Government.

However, many in the community insist in calling Elgin a city to this day.

Indeed, signs on the major entrances to the town/city by road described it as a “historic cathedral city”, which seems to make it pretty clear.

But, as Elgin considers bidding for official city status, we decided to investigate whether it can already claim the title or whether it is in fact a town.

What’s the city and town confusion?

Historically, Elgin was a popular residence for Scots royalty with its cathedral, known as the Lantern of the North at the time, being an important seat of learning.

King David I is said to have enjoyed the local hospitality so much that he bestowed royal burgh status on the community in the 12th Century.

This dusty charter is the source of confusion due to the term “city” not being used at the time.

Elgin Cathedral was once popular with Scots royalty. Photo: DCT Media

Instead, the presence of cathedrals became an unofficial form of deciding which communities were in the upper echelons of Scottish life.

Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow were accepted as cities when rules changed in the 1890s with Dundee later joining them but doubt persisted about the official status of others, including Elgin, Inverness and Perth.

That was seemingly resolved in 1975 when a reorganisation of local government recognised only Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow as cities – shunning the rest.

Whisky produced in Elgin is enjoyed across the world. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Today the approval of city status remains with the monarch with Inverness being designated as part of the millennium celebrations, Stirling was next in 2002 as part of the Queen’s golden jubilee and Perth following a decade later as part of the diamond jubilee.

Elgin remains out in the cold, but will it now be recognised as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations next year?

Elgin’s case for city status

With a population of nearly 25,000 in 2016, Elgin would be the smallest of Scotland’s cities, significantly behind Stirling’s 37,000 people.

However, the community is expanding rapidly with about another 5,000 homes planned in the last five years.

Elgin City was formed in 1893. Photo: DCT Media

Meanwhile, the settlement can boast being the administrative heart of a council area.

Students from across the country move to the area to study at the University of Highlands and Islands campus.

Whisky produced from its celebrated distilleries Glen Moray and Linkwood are enjoyed by customers across the world.

Woolen mill Johnstons of Elgin ensures the community’s name is recognised across the globe on luxury cashmere products with a shop also in London’s prestigious Mayfair.

The City of Elgin P-8 Poseidon, which is based at RAF Lossiemouth. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The local coat of arms is proudly worn by football team Elgin City with the city status also claimed by the community council and business improvement district.

And even the military recognised the claim when they christened one of the P-8 Poseidons based at RAF Lossiemouth as the City of Elgin.

Oh, and did we mention the cathedral?