Irish stand-up comedian to return to Aberdeen later this year

An Irish stand-up comedian will return to the Granite City later this year.

Aberdeen’s comedy fans are set for an evening of world-class entertainment from Jimeoin, the Irishman internationally celebrated as one of live stand-up’s true masters.

The funnyman will return to the Music Hall with his “Turn it Up” tour on Sunday, October 24.

It comes after his slot at the Aberdeen International Comedy festival, which attracted more than 10,000 people to the city centre in 2019.

Promotor Mint of Montrose said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jimeoin back to the Music Hall after his sell-out Aberdeen International Comedy Festival appearance in 2019.

“His hilarious new smash-hit “Turn it Up!” Tour will roll into the Music Hall in October and is not to be missed.

“Jimeoin is an acclaimed, hugely loved and much-respected comedian, with a wide appeal and a cheeky, no-gimmicks and superbly observed sense of humour that has his audiences in stitches across the UK, Europe, USA and of course Australia.

“The press says that he’s at the very top of the game – and we definitely agree.

“Jimeoin’s sell-out headline slot at Aberdeen International Comedy Festival 2019 went down a storm with Aberdeen’s comedy crowd and we are sure tickets for his return will be in high demand as we all look forward to laughing in a room again in 2021.”

Having left his native Northern Irish town of Portstewart and settling in Australia more than a decade ago, Jimeoin’s disarmingly relaxed, cheeky and sometimes surreal sense of humour has led to him performing sell-out tours to record-breaking audiences across the length and breadth of his adopted homeland.

Admired and loved by audiences on both sides of the globe for his brilliant wit and razor-sharp take on the absurdities of everyday life, Jimeoin’s career keeps going from strength to strength.

Tickets go on sale today at www.aberdeenperformingarts.com. You can also book by phoning APA on 01224 641122.

To join the Facebook event, go to www.facebook.com/events/940433733156646