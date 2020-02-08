Invitation to clean-up Aberdeen burn

People are being encouraged to take part in a burn tidy-up.

Members of the public can help Countryside Rangers tidy up the East Tullos burn by clearing vegetation from the site.

It is hoped this will allow better flow and create more space for native wildlife.

Gloves, tools and hot drinks will be provided, and those taking part are advised to wear suitable clothing and sturdy footwear.

The event is suitable for adults and older children.

The event will take place next Saturday between 10am and 3pm at St Fittick’s Park.

To register visit bit.ly/2veJGEM.