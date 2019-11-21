Invitation to be ‘a voice for the Aberdeen’

Industry sector leaders are being invited to help shape future plans for Aberdeen’s night-time economy.

The Evening Express revealed last month that Aberdeen Inspired had set up the Aberdeen City Centre Night-Time Commission, in what was described as a “big step forward” for the sector.

Nightclub operators had raised concerns they had been left out of discussions for the new panel but the business organisation has since confirmed it is inviting the sector to join the discussions, along with cultural venues, retail, offices, restaurants and hotels.

The panel, which is a lobbying body on behalf of the night-time economy at a local and national level, is now being divided into sub-groups to explore the challenges and opportunities of each one in greater depth.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are committed to supporting our night-time economy in maximising all opportunities open to our associated businesses and partner agencies.

“The next step of our progression is the Aberdeen Night-time Commission, a first in Scotland, where the evening and night-time businesses will have the opportunity to work together on agreed goals in positively shaping the direction we take our city centre.

“We would encourage interested individuals to get in touch and be a voice for the city.”

Mike Wilson, owner of Epic Group, which runs a number of nightspots including Prohibition, who previously expressed concerns local nightclub operators had been left out of discussions, welcomed the inclusion of his sector in talks.

He said: “They have invited us along and hopefully they are reaching out to the whole night-time economy and not just a few.”

Workshops for those interested are being held on November 27 and 28 at the Tutti Studio in the Music Hall. In addition to the sub-groups sitting under the Night-Time Commission, public transport businesses, community councils, universities and the health sector will be reached through the Aberdeen City Centre Partnership.