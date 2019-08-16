Invitation to add your name to Aberdeen Oor Wullie art fundraiser

A north-east charity is giving hundreds of people the chance to form part of the legacy of a nationwide fundraising art trail.

As part of Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, which is supporting the Archie Foundation, people can have their names permanently inked on one of the sculptures in exchange for a donation.

Organisers hope the chance to be part of the trail’s lasting legacy will encourage more people to get involved.

The event’s artist co-ordinator Fiona Chance, who has been penning names on the Oor Archie sculpture in the Bon Accord Centre, said: “It’s a fantastic way to support the trail and we have had a lot of people interested in what we’re doing.

“It’s encouraged a lot of people to find out more about the trail and the Archie Foundation’s work in the north-east.

“People have been really excited to get their names on the sculpture, which will be a lasting legacy of the trail.”

Archie’s regional fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “It’s been great to see the bucket filling up with names.

“It’s a really nice thing to do because it helps people feel part of it.

“It’s been amazing to see so many people getting involved to support the work of the Archie Foundation.”

Oor Archie is set to be auctioned off alongside the other Oor Wullie sculptures at the Bucket Trail’s farewell weekend next month.