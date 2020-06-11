Investigators say cranes ‘distracted’ pilots leading to wrong North Sea platform landing

Pilots were “distracted” by incorrectly positioned cranes leading to a helicopter landing on the wrong oil platform in the North Sea, according to investigators.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has published its findings into the incident at the Apache-operated Forties field in March last year, 140 miles north-east of Aberdeen.

Pilots landed a Bristow-operated AW189 on the Charlie platform having misidentified it as the Delta installation, which lies two miles to the west.

Cranes on either platform had not been stowed properly for landing, discussion of which “distracted the pilots and probably diverted their attention from the 40D to the 40C platform,” the AAIB said.

The two installations are “almost identical”, while the wind on the day of the landing, March 25 2019, required the same approach to either platform.

Investigators also highlighted that the pilots had not read the name of the installation on the helideck, however “the most probable” reason for this was that the pilot flying was focussed on the crane hazard.