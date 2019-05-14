Video: Investigation works to be carried out at A90 junction

Eight weeks of ground investigations are to get under way at a busy north-east junction from Monday.

The work is to help inform the ongoing design work for the planned improvements at the Laurencekirk flyover on the A90/A937.

Some traffic management measures will be required when necessary to allow work on or near the carriageway to be carried out safely.

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are continuing to progress the design work for the much-needed Laurencekirk Junction Improvement scheme, having let the public see and comment on the preferred option for the scheme last summer.

“We are now taking forward the detailed design of the preferred option with a view to publishing draft orders later this year, and these ground investigations will provide the detailed information needed to progress that work.

“We apologise for any inconvenience these works will cause and would thank road users and local communities in advance for their patience during the works. The contractor will closely monitor the operation of the traffic management measures to ensure that delays are kept to a minimum.

“We would ask drivers to plan their journeys in advance using the Traffic Scotland website, twitter feed or Traffic Scotland radio.”