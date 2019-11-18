Investigations continue after body discovered in north-east town

Police will today continue inquiries after the discovery of a man’s body on a patch of land in the north-east.

Officers were called to The Haughs in Turriff yesterday morning after receiving reports that a man had sadly died.

Last night, two police vans could be seen positioned on a patch of land between Turriff Cricket Club and a line of trees at the Burn of Turriff.

Police tape had been placed to cordon off a section of land bordering the cricket club.

The area is a popular spot for dog walkers, who know it as The Den.

The man’s body was taken from the scene by investigators at around 4.30pm yesterday.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The body of a man was discovered at the Burn of Turriff at about 9.10am on Sunday morning.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”