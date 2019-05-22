Investigation over claims Aberdeen pupil had knife in classroom

Claims a pupil took a knife into a classroom at an Aberdeen secondary school are being investigated by police.

It is alleged the incident took place at St Machar Academy on Friday May 3, with the pupil thought to have had a blade, potentially a small penknife, but it has not been found.

The young teenager involved is believed to have been sent home, but allowed to return the following Monday.

It is also understood they are being investigated for vandalising a desk.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said the incident had been investigated thoroughly and police had been contacted.