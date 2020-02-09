Investigation launched to trace scooter stolen from north-east village

An appeal to trace a scooter stolen from a north-east village has been launched.

Officers are looking to trace the scooter, which was stolen from Kemnay yesterday.

The Honda PCX was taken from Paradise Road between 9am and 10pm last night.

The scooter, which has the registration SW18 DYH, is described as grey with scuff marks on the top of the centre fuel cap.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area, or the bike since this time, is urged to contact PC Bruce Nicol at Inverurie Police Station via 101, quoting incident 3859 of February 8.