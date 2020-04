An investigation has been launched into the theft of a mini digger and trailer from a north-east car park.

The JCB digger and Brian James trailer were stolen from a car park on Main Street in New Byth yesterday evening.

They were discovered missing at 11pm last night.

A police spokesman said: “I can confirm that inquiries are under way into the theft of a mini digger and trailer from a car park in Main Street in New Byth.

“It was discovered at around 11pm on Sunday April 19.”