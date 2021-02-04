Show Links
Investigation launched into potential Covid rule breach after Livingston team eat at Aberdeen’s Tony Macaroni

by David Walker and Chris MacLennan
04/02/2021, 5:22 pm Updated: 04/02/2021, 5:49 pm
Police are investigating a potential Covid breach after Livingston’s playing squad ate a pre-match meal at Tony Macaroni’s restaurant in Aberdeen.

Pictures on social media showed the team bus outside the Marischal Square premises at about 3pm on Tuesday.

It is understood players and staff enjoyed a pre-match meal there before their 2-0

