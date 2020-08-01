Investigation launched into fire at former Aberdeen school

Police have launched an investigation after a fire ripped through a former Aberdeen school.

A total of nine appliances, including a height vehicle, were called to Cordyce School, in Riverside Drive, Dyce, at 9.28pm last night and three appliances remain at the scene.

Police said the fire is still ongoing but no one has been injured.

Officers have cordoned off Riverview Drive between Balloch Way and Todlaw Walk while emergency services deal with the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Units were called to the scene at 9.28pm. We still have three appliances attendance. There is also a water carrier there as well.”

She added that the fire is not believed to be suspicious and there will be not joint investigation with the police.

Detective Constable Stuart Hache, of Aberdeen CID, said: “The fire is ongoing but thankfully no one has been injured.

“Inquiries into the cause of the fire are under way and there will be a continued police presence in the area.

“Riverview Drive is currently closed between Balloch Way and Todlaw Walk and the public are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

“Anyone who has any information, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 4348 of 31 July, or anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The school was burned down following a vandal attack in November 2017.

Since then it has been the subject of debate after Aberdeen City Council sought bids for the land to give the space a new lease of life.

Applicants included the owner of Parkhill Garden Centre, which hoped to move from its current home on the B977, and boxer Lee McAllister who was keen to build a fitness village.

However, both plans have recently been refused.