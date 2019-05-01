Investigation launched into death of man on board north-east boat

A probe into the sudden death of a man aboard a north-east registered boat in Northern Ireland has been launched.

The incident took place on the Artemis, which is registered in Fraserburgh, at around 4.30pm on Monday.

At the time, the boat was docked at Kilkeel Harbour, County Down, in Northern Ireland.

Emergency services were called to the scene, with the ambulance service and police officers in attendance.

An air ambulance was also seen at the harbour.

As a result, an investigation into what happened has now been launched by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB).

It has been categorised under “fatal injury to crewman on fishing vessel while alongside in Kilkeel harbour”.

A MAIB spokesman said: “We have sent two investigators to Kilkeel, Northern Ireland to investigate an accident involving the death of a crewman on fishing vessel Artemis while alongside in port.”

It is not yet known if the man was from the north-east.

A spokeswoman for Police Service Northern Ireland said: “Police were called to the sudden death of a man aboard a vessel in Kilkeel Harbour on Monday evening.

“The circumstances of the death will be investigated by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch.”

Killkeel Harbour is a busy fishing port on the east coast of Northern Ireland.