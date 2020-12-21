Investigation launched into blaze that devastated former Aberdeen rangers building

An investigation is underway into a blaze that devastated a derelict building in Aberdeen last night.

Fire crews spent more than three hours battling the fire at a building on Old Stonehaven Road in Nigg.

The premises used to serve as a base for the Aberdeen Countryside Rangers Service who are charged with looking after Nigg Bay.

It has been out-of-use for more than five years and is owned by Aberdeen City Council.

Four appliances were called out to the incident at about 9.10pm after nearby neighbours reported seeing flames shooting out of the building.

An aerial vehicle and two main jets were used by the firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which enveloped the entire building.

Appliances from North Anderson Drive, Altens and Central were sent to the scene.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed that they had attended the incident until 12.25am.

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Alex Nicoll described the blaze as “worrying” and urged any witnesses to come forward.

He said: “It’s very worrying and disappointing to see a building like that go up in flames.

“It’s been out of use for some years and sadly these types of places attract some inappropriate behaviour at times.

“The countryside rangers used it as an HQ many years ago but I think the council removed all the electrics and such a while ago.

“It’s in quite a remote part of the city as well so it is a disappointing thing to happen.”

A police car was seen outside the burnt-down building this morning.

Police have been approached for comment.