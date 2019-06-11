Investigation launched into £282,000 payment to former Aberdeen University principal

A Scottish Government body has launched an investigation into a £282,000 payment to the former principal of Aberdeen University.

The cash being probed by the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) relates to the notice period being served by Sir Ian Diamond, who stepped down from the top job in July last year.

The review focuses on whether the payment “met the clear governance and value for money requirements” set by the SFC and relates to £282,000 being paid to Sir Ian for his contractual 12-month notice period.

Despite announcing his plans to retire in August 2017, Sir Ian only triggered the notice period in July 2018 – the same month he officially stepped down from the prestigious post.

It means that 11 months after he retired, the university’s former principal is still officially working his notice.

Karen Watt, SFC chief executive, confirmed to the Press and Journal that a review was now being held into the payment at Aberdeen University.