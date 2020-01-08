Investigation launched following claims of theft at Aberdeen Innoflate

Police have launched an investigation following reports staff were stealing stock at a popular Aberdeen indoor play area.

A number of staff were called to a meeting at Innoflate, on the Beach Esplanade, and asked whether they had taken food and drink while on shift.

Those who said they had were reportedly fired.

A social media post from one angry staff member hit out at bosses, claiming they had been told they were allowed to take juice and snacks while working.

Police Scotland has confirmed they are investigation reports of a theft, and said “inquiries are ongoing”.

