Investigation launched as new Covid-19 cases thought to be linked to north-east ‘social gathering’

A number of “potentially linked” Covid-19 cases thought to be connected to a north-east social gathering are being investigated.

NHS Grampian is investigating cases in the Portlethen and Stonehaven areas which may be linked.

According to the latest figures from Public Health Scotland, there have been 11 new cases detected in Aberdeenshire in the last 24 hours.

In the last seven days there have been 53 new cases in the shire, compared to 15 in the previous period.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are investigating a number of potentially linked cases of Covid-19 in the Portlethen/Stonehaven area.

“At present we believe these cases may be connected to a social gathering.

“Investigations are ongoing; close contacts will be identified and advised to self-isolate for 14 days.

“Our advice remains that anyone who develops the recognised symptoms of Covid-19, however mild, should isolate at home and arrange a test.”

The spokeswoman said it was too early to tell how many cases may be involved.