Investigation launched as man dies after falling ill at north-east police station

A man has died after falling ill while in custody at a north-east police station.

The man became unwell at Elgin Police Station on Monday. He was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in the town, where he was pronounced dead.

A police spokeswoman said: “A post-mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which officers are treating as unexplained at this time.

“Inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

“As is normal procedure in these circumstances, the incident will be reported to PIRC.”

A spokesman for PIRC said: “We are investigating the death in custody of a 29-year-old man in Elgin on Monday.

“The matter was referred to us by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) and a report will be sent to them in due course.”