Investigation launched after vandal attack at Aberdeen pre-school

Officers are appealing for information after vandals targeted an Aberdeen playgroup.

The summerhouse at the Oldmachar Community Pre-school in Bridge of Don was broken into and beanbags torn open and thrown around on Monday.

The total cost to repair the damage is said to be more than £100.

According to staff at the pre-school, the site has been targeted a number of times this year.

Local Inspector Graeme Penny said: “These are completely mindless crimes with absolutely no thought for the youngsters and staff who are affected by the destruction caused.

“We are carrying out inquiries to identify those involved and I encourage anyone with information that could assist to get in touch as soon as possible – please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 3453 of the August 19.”

Speaking to the Evening Express, manager Gemma Henderson said: “It is disheartening because it is a day or so before we welcome the kids back.

“So it is a kick in the teeth. There’s nothing in there of any value like books or toys however.”