Investigation launched after two timber factory workers in Moray test positive for Covid-19

An investigation has been launched after two members of staff at a Moray factory tested positive for Covid-19.

Work in the affected areas of Robertson’s Timber Engineering site in Elgin stopped immediately following the development.

Five other members of staff at the factory have also been told to stay away pending the results of their own coronavirus tests, which the firm has described as a precaution.

Work has now resumed in the affected area following a deep clean and health and safety inspection at the site today.

A Robertson spokeswoman explained the company followed “stringent” Covid-19 procedures, which have been drawn up during the pandemic.

She added: “The two employees were not showing any symptoms whilst at work. Five employees who work in the same area have been tested as a precaution and will not be returning to work until their results are known.

“When we were informed of the positive cases, works were stopped immediately and a deep clean was undertaken.

“Work in other areas of the factory is continuing following a health and safety inspection. Our safe operating procedures include daily temperature checks, physical distancing, hand cleaning and the wearing of face coverings and face masks where required.

“Regular inspections and monitoring of our procedures and risk assessments in relation to Covid-19 are on-going and an investigation is underway to establish where the two employees contracted the virus.”