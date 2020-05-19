Investigation launched after ‘suspicious’ fire at Aberdeen library

A fire at an Aberdeen library is being treated as suspicious, say police.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at the Northfield Library at around 12.30am this morning.

The building suffered minor damage in the incident, which was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

And officers have today confirmed an investigation into the fire has started.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.30am officers were called to the report of a fire at Northfield Library in Byron Square, Aberdeen.

“The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service with minor damage being caused to the building.

“The fire is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are underway.

“Anyone who may have been in the area of the library late on Monday night, or in the early hours of Tuesday morning and who saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to call police on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 0084 19 May 2020.”