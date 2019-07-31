Investigation launched after reports of pollution at north-east burn

An investigation has been launched by an environment agency into possible pollution at a north-east burn.

Regulator SEPA previously looked into reports of sewage at Broomies burn in Ellon, which flows south into the River Ythan on the eastern edge of the town, in July last year.

At the time there was no evidence of contamination found, but the organisation was contacted on Saturday after concerns about possible pollution at the popular walking spot.

Officers from SEPA have visited the stream and will be taking samples to investigate.

A spokeswoman from SEPA said it had been carrying out visits to nearby industrial estates to minimise any further incidents.

She said: “Every day SEPA works to protect and improve Scotland’s environment and takes reports of pollution very seriously.

“We received a report about potential pollution in the Broomies burn, Ellon, on Saturday July 27 and have begun an investigation into the incident. SEPA is aware of previous reports in regards to pollution of the Broomies burn.

“In addition to officers attending the reported pollution incidents, SEPA ecologists have carried out surveys of the watercourse.

“Officers have been pro-actively carrying out visits to premises on the nearby industrial estates accompanied by Scottish Water.

“These visits are to advise companies on protection of surface water discharges, containment measures and good storage and operating practice, with a view to minimising further pollution incidents.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who is also a member of the River Ythan Trust, said: “There have been issues on and off and a number of incidents over the years at Broomies burn.

“I am sad to hear about the latest incident and we will have to wait and see what SEPA says.

“I am glad that SEPA has been notified and this is what people should do if they feel there is a pollutant in the burn.”

Samples will be taken from the watercourse with residents urged to contact the environment organisation if they see anything in it.

The SEPA spokeswoman added: “Steps are also being taken to increase the sampling and monitoring frequencies on the Broomies burn. Many pollution incidents are caused by contaminated surface water finding its way into burns and rivers, and SEPA would ask both residents and businesses to take care when disposing of liquids in drains on their premises.”