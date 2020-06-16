Investigation launched after racist graffiti daubed outside Aberdeen hospital

An investigation has been launched after racist graffiti was daubed outside the entrance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A white substance was used to pen the offensive word on the pavement which has been widely circulated on social media.

It has now been removed by NHS Grampian, with the police launching an investigation into the incident.

A NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are aware of photographs circulating on social media of racist graffiti at the main entrance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Our estates team have now removed this graffiti.

“NHS Grampian does not – and will not – tolerate racism. This is now a police matter and we would strongly encourage anyone with information on who was responsible for this to contact Police Scotland directly.”​

Sergeant Geoff Catto said: “Police were advised of offensive graffiti written on the ground outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary around 7.35am on Tuesday.

“Officers are checking CCTV in the area and inquiries into the incident are continuing.

“The graffiti has since been removed. Anyone who may have information about this is asked to contact police on 101 and quote incident 1359 of 16 June, 2020.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart condemned this act of racism,

He said: “Over the past days we have seen posters all around Aberdeen in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, but this abhorrent graffiti shows just how far we still have to go – I hope that the police are able to catch the idiot responsible.”

Ola Akisanya, chairman of Aberdeen University’s Aberdeen African Caribbean Society and organiser of the Black Lives Matter protest, called the incident “unfortunate.”

He said: “It is sad but one of the goals of the protests was to shine a light on the racial injustices in Aberdeen that have gone under the radar.

“Our aim is to bring these sort of things to light and make sure they don’t continue to happen.

“This is an unfortunate incident and only a community effort can stop things like this happening.”

North-east MSP Peter Chapman called the graffiti “appalling.”

“The graffiti which has been sprayed at ARI is absolutely disgusting and quite simply appalling.

“There is no place for racism – no one should have to face that wherever they are let alone on their way to a hospital – it’s shocking.

“All the staff at ARI are doing a fantastic job in keeping the north-east safe during this pandemic and to have this scrawled outside their place of work is disgusting.

“I hope the person responsible for this terrible act is caught and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with the police immediately.

“The situations faced across the north-east, Scotland and the rest of the world have been extremely difficult for everyone but it’s vital we come together, especially as we continue to battle the coronavirus outbreak.”