Investigation launched after man’s body found on Aberdeen street

An investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found on an Aberdeen street.

Officers were called to Summerfield Terrace at around 10.10pm last night following the discovery of the body of a 24-year-old man outside a block of flats.

Inquiries are ongoing with the death being treated as unexplained.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.10 pm on Tuesday the body of a 24-year-old man was discovered outside flats on Summerfield Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing in to the cause and circumstances of his death which at this time police are treating as unexplained.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”