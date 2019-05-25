Investigation launched after man trapped under lorry on Aberdeen street

A probe has been launched by health and safety chiefs after a man was trapped under a lorry.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is looking into the incident, which took place on Cotton Street, Aberdeen.

As reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, the man was taken to hospital by ambulance after a lorry carrying a crane-like device tipped over.

It is not clear what the man’s current condition is.

The man was freed from under the lorry before emergency services attended the scene.

A spokesman for the HSE said: “HSE is aware of the incident and is investigating.”

The road was closed as a result of the incident, which saw the crane arm damage a fence and enter the yard of a nearby business.

It is understood the lorry, owned by firm R&F Campbell, was in the process of lifting a forklift at the time.

The company declined to comment on the incident.

A man, who works nearby and asked not to be named, said that emergency services “swarmed” the scene.

He said: “I heard a bit of a crunch – which I think was it tipping over –and then the sirens started.

“There were six or seven ambulance crews and six or seven fire crews there with police. I did notice it looked a bit precarious, but I didn’t think much of it.”

The road was closed for most of yesterday, while two construction cranes removed the lorry.

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.22am to attend an incident on Cotton Street in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Fire crews attended the scene but were not required to take any action and left 15 minutes later.