Investigation launched after hut fire in north-east woods

Police are investigating the cause of a fire in a north-east woodland.

Firefighters were called to the Battlehill area in Huntly yesterday just before 10am to a “fire in the open”.

A wooden hut was destroyed in the blaze.

One appliance was sent and the team used two knapsack sprayers to extinguish it.

The stop message was received at 10.38am.

Sergeant Malcy Smith, of Huntly Police Office, said: “We received a report of a wooden hut on fire in the Battlehill area of Huntly around 11.45am on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

“Nobody was injured. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting 1239 of 26 May.”