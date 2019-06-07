Investigation launched after fire on Aberdeen industrial estate

An investigation has been launched after rubbish caught fire at a Aberdeen waste facility.

Four appliances were called out to the incident at Suez’s Sclattie Transfer Station at Bankhead Industrial Estate at about 7.52am.

More than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze.

A Suez spokesman said: “Fire crews were called to Sclattie Transfer Station just before 8am after reports of a small fire.

“Our health and safety procedures were implemented straight away to ensure that the fire was quickly extinguished, there were no injuries and no structural damage to buildings.

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were off site by noon, and normal operations resumed at 1pm.

“We extend our thanks and gratitude to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and our team at Sclattie Transfer Station for their swift action.

“An investigation will now take place to determine the cause of the fire.”

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The last appliance left the scene at 12.20pm.”