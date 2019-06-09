Investigation launched after fire breaks out in north-east garage

An investigation has been launched following a fire at a garage in a north-east town.

Emergency services were called out to a report of a blaze in Ricardo’s Garage in Fraserburgh at midnight last night.

Fire crews from the town, as well as Peterhead, Maud and Macduff, spent several hours battling the flames.

Although the majority of crews were stood down shortly before 3am, some firefighters remained at the scene this morning in order to dampen down the remnants of the blaze.

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a report of a fire within a garage at midnight.

“Some crews remained at the scene this morning to re-inspect the area and dampen down the remaining hot spots.

“However, they have now left the scene.”

Albert Street, Charlotte Street, Charlotte Lane and Mid Street were closed to pedestrians and motorists. The roads reopened shortly before 1pm.

A number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution because of gas cylinders in the garage.

It is not yet known whether there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “All the road closures have now been lifted.”

The spokeswoman also confirmed an investigation into the cause of the fire had been launched.