Investigation launched after bus crashes into shelter in Aberdeen city centre

An investigation has been launched after a bus crashed into a city centre shelter injuring an elderly passenger.

The incident, in Littlejohn Street, blocked traffic for around an hour yesterday.

An elderly male passenger could be seen on board the number 11 bus holding his head.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene at about 3pm.

Connar Hutchison, bar supervisor for the nearby Six Degrees North, helped clean up the glass that was scattered across the road and pavement.

He said: “I just turned around and I heard this loud bang.”

David Adam, depot operations manager for First Aberdeen, said: “I can confirm that one of our vehicles has been involved in a collision with a bus stop on Littlejohn Street on Friday afternoon.

“Thankfully no one was seriously injured in the incident and we have now launched an investigation to establish the root cause.”