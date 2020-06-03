Investigation launched after break-in at north-east sports shop

Police have launched an investigation after a break-in and theft at a north-east sports shop.
Braemar Mountain Sports, on Invercauld Road, was broken into in the early hours of this morning and items of clothing and mountain equipment were stolen.
A post on the shop’s Facebook page said: “We were hoping to bring you a nice post of the shop refurb coming along with new clothing for the summer.
“Unfortunately, in the early hours of the morning we were broken into.”
It added: “Keep your eyes peeled everyone.
“As if trade is not difficult enough during these Covid-19 times. Stay safe everyone.”
A police spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that police inquiries are ongoing into a break-in and theft at a shop on Invercauld Road, Braemar that officers were called to around 2.35am on Wednesday, 3 June 2020.”
