18-year-old woman suffers ‘serious’ injuries after falling from roof of Moray nightclub

Police have launched an investigation after an 18-year-old woman fell from the roof of a nightclub in Elgin.

Emergency services were scrambled to the town’s High Street in the early hours of Sunday morning following reports of the incident at Joanna’s nightclub.

The 18-year-old was left with serious injuries after careering to the ground from the Moray based premises.

She was assessed by paramedics at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Dr Gray’s Hospital for treatment.

Her condition is unknown.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “We received a call around 12.20pm to attend to an incident on the High Street, Elgin on Sunday morning. We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and the female patient was transported to Doctor Gray’s hospital.”

Police and paramedics were called to the Moray nightclub after the alarm was raised around 12:20pm.

Police have now launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “Enquiries are under way after an 18-year-old woman fell from the roof of a building in the High Street in Elgin on Sunday, 12 September, 2021.

“Police were made aware of the incident around 20 past midnight. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

“An investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of what has happened. If anyone has any information please contact 101 or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 where you can give your name anonymously.”