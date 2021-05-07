An investigation has been launched after a worker died several months after being seriously injured at a major north port.

The 64-year-old man suffered serious injuries in an industrial incident at Nigg Energy Park in the Highlands, which is operated by Global Energy Group, in December.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary before being transferred to a hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

It is understood he had suffered facial injuries and was placed in an induced coma. However, he passed away on March 10.

A probe into the incident has now been launched, involving Police Scotland and chiefs from the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 11am to a report of a fire at the Nigg Energy Park near Tain, on Thursday, 10 December, 2020. A 64-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

“The man was subsequently transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he died on Wednesday, 10 March.

“A joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive, under the direction of the Health and Safety Investigation Unit at Crown Office is ongoing.”

Global ‘working with stakeholders’ in probe

Bosses at Global Energy opened a probe of their own after the incident took place, and say they are working with all parties involved in the investigation into the accident at the port.

A spokeswoman said: “Our sincere condolences are with the individual’s family and friends.

“We initiated an investigation at the time of the incident and continue to work with all relevant stakeholders in relation to it.”

Tain councillor Derek Louden said he was “very sad” to hear of the man’s passing following the incident.

“I would like to express my sympathy to the individual and his family, friends and work colleagues,” he said.

“It is always very sad to hear about accidents like these.”