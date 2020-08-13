Investigation into Stonehaven train derailment begins

The investigation into what caused the Stonehaven train derailment has begun.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the incident in Carmont today as investigators look to identify what happened.

British Transport Police, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch and inspectors from the Office of Rail and Road – the independent regulator – are involved in the investigation.

Michael Matheson will also be visiting the scene today and will be meeting members of the emergency services teams to thank them for their efforts.

He told BBC Radio Scotland: “My heart goes out to all those who have been affected by this, particularly to the families and friends of those who were killed in this incident yesterday. My thoughts are very much with them and I also hope those injured in the course of this incident are able to make a speedy recovery.”

“It was a difficult site for the emergency services to access. It presented them with very significant challenges. There were also real difficulties with some of the stability of the train. I want to discuss with them some of the difficulties they faced.

“I want to thank them for their dedication and professionalism about how they went about dealing with this incident because their dedication and professionalism has been able to deal with the matter effectively in what was a very, very challenging environment.”

UK Transport Minister Grant Shapps will also visit the scene today.

He said: “That fatal derailments are so rare only deepens the sense of shock and sadness about those who lost their lives and were injured yesterday morning.

“Headed to Stonehaven to thank emergency services, ensure every measure is taken and that each lesson is learnt from this tragedy.”

In addition, the chief executive of Network Rail, Andrew Haines, is cutting short his family holiday in Italy to fly back to the UK.

Network Rail has reviewed CCTV footage from the stations at which the service stopped and it’s believed there were nine people, including crew, on the train.