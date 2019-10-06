Investigation into safety at busy Aberdeen bypass junction

The Scottish Government has pledged to investigate safety at one of the new Aberdeen bypass junctions.

Significant concerns have been raised about the junction on the A944 between Kingswells and Westhill.

Speaking to the Press and Journal Councillor Steve Delaney said: “I have been told anecdotally of a number of near misses and now there have been some accidents.

“I’m not a roads engineer so I can’t comment on exactly what can be done but it is up to Transport Scotland to look at this.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “We are working closely with Aberdeen City Council and the roads authority to identify measures to improve the performance of this junction.”