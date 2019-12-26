Investigation into fire at Aberdeen restaurant

An investigation is to be carried out by the emergency services into a major blaze at an Aberdeen restaurant.

Fire crews remained on the scene at Carden Place on Christmas Eve, after initially being called at 2.11am on Monday.

Crews worked throughout the day and night to contain the fire, which was put out in the afternoon, however re-ignited and was fully extinguished shortly after 9pm on Tuesday. No one was injured

A joint investigation will now be carried out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland.

The building is owned by accident and injury legal firm Quantum Claims, which leases part of it to bar and restaurant Valentino’s.

It also houses Lefevre Litigation and Bidwells.

Station commander Bryan Nelson, who was the incident commander, said: “The fire has now been extinguished, but firefighters remained at the scene until they were fully satisfied the area was safe.

“There’s no question that this was a large and challenging fire and it has taken a sustained effort from our firefighters to bring this incident under control.

“On that note, I’d like to thank our firefighters for their efforts and also pass my thanks on to our partners and the public for their support in dealing with this incident.”